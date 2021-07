Goodwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Goodwin will head to the bench with southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston, paving the way for Billy Hamilton to pick up a start in the outfield. Goodwin had started in each of Chicago's last nine games, going 10-for-39 (.256 average) with a home run, six RBI and three runs.