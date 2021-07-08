Goodwin started in right field and went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Goodwin got the start in right after the White Sox designated Adam Eaton for assignment Wednesday. With Eaton out of the mix and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) injured, Goodwin should get plenty of at-bats until the injured outfielders return.