The White Sox promoted Baldwin from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Baldwin, a 23-year-old shortstop has gotten off to a hot start through his first two games with Charlotte, going 4-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk. The switch hitter earned his way to Triple-A after slashing .322/.386/.441 with six home runs and 16 stolen bases over 74 games with Birmingham.