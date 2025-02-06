Baldwin could begin the 2025 season as the White Sox starting shortstop, Chris Getz of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox have a particularly uncertain outlook at shortstop, with Baldwin, Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth all potential candidates. Baldwin has the advantage of big-league experience as well as defensive versatility. His big-league debut didn't go well in 2024 -- he maintained a .249 wOBA and 58 wRC+ in 121 plate appearances -- but his ability to play second base and shortstop as well as some outfield should keep him in consideration for a significant role to begin the 2025 campaign.