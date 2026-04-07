White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: On mend from season-ending surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin underwent season-ending internal brace surgery last Wednesday to repair a UCL tear in his right elbow, Brooke Fletcher of the Chicago Sports Network reports.
Baldwin was hurt during spring training and was later diagnosed with a sprained UCL. The utility player elected to have surgery rather than treat the injury with rest and rehab, which has ended his 2026 campaign before it starts. Baldwin is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2027.
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