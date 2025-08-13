White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Out of lineup again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Baldwin has been absent from the lineup for two straight games since Miguel Vargas returned from the injured list, so he could be settling into a reserve role. The White Sox have Andrew Benintendi in left field and Curtis Mead at third base Wednesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: On bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Homers in two straight•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Stepping back into everyday role•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: On bench for third straight game•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Hitting bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Getting third straight start•