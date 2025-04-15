Baldwin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.
Baldwin has been serving in a super utility role for the White Sox but will begin Tuesday's festivities on the bench. He's see most of his action in the corner outfield spots lately, but Chicago will go with Michael Taylor in left field and Joshua Palacios in right field Tuesday.
