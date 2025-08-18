Baldwin went 3-for-4 with a double Sunday against the Royals.

Baldwin has seen his playing time fluctuate since late July and has started 12 of the White Sox's last 14 games. However, the return of Chase Meidroth has crowded the team's infield, pushing Baldwin from the regular third baseman to the team's fourth outfielder. He's still started three of the last five games while alternating starts with Mike Tauchman, but his playing time may be hard to trust so long as the rest of the lineup remains healthy.