Baldwin went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Baldwin has seen his playing time fluctuate since late July and has started 12 of the White Sox's last 14 games. However, the recent returns of Miguel Vargas and Chase Meidroth from the injured list has created some crowding in the infield, which looks as though it will result in Baldwin seeing most of his opportunities in the outfield moving forward. He's still been included in the lineup in three of the last five games while alternating starts with Mike Tauchman, but his playing time may be hard to trust so long as the rest of the lineup remains healthy.