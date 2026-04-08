White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox transferred Baldwin (elbow) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
The transaction is merely a formality, as Baldwin is already slated to miss the rest of the season after undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow last Wednesday. The utility player will cede his spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster to left-hander Tyler Schweitzer, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte.
More News
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: On mend from season-ending surgery•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Out with sprained elbow•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Limited progress•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Diagnosed with elbow inflammation•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Day-to-day with sore elbow•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Homers in win•