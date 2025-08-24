White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Baldwin has handled a near-everyday role for much of August, but he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games while the White Sox welcome Mike Tauchman (lower body) back to the lineup following a one-game absence. Over 17 games on the month, Baldwin is slashing .314/.375/.529 with three home runs, one steal, three RBI and six runs. Look for the White Sox to continue to find ways to keep the versatile 25-year-old's bat in the lineup over the final month of the season.
