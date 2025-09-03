White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Trio of hits in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored during Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Twins.
Baldwin reached in four of his five plate appearances, drawing a walk in addition to his trio of singles. The 25-year-old has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games, and he's 17-for-49 (.347) with three home runs and three doubles across his last 16 outings.
