White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Assigned to minor-league camp
Rondon has been reassigned to minor-league camp, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rondon was a non-roster invitee that pitched well during the spring, having allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.
