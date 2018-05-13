Rondon allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning Sunday against the Cubs to earn his first save of the season.

Joakim Soria was presumably available and was not used, and Nate Jones pitched a scoreless eighth inning, so it seems that Rondon was going to be the guy for the ninth inning no matter what in this one. He has not given up an earned run over his last 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking one over that stretch. This could still end up being more of a committee in the short term, but there is a chance that the hard-throwing, yet sometimes erratic Rondon continues to get save opportunities, and if he does well, he could take the job and run with it.