White Sox's Bruce Rondon: First save of season
Rondon allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning Sunday against the Cubs to earn his first save of the season.
Joakim Soria was presumably available and was not used, and Nate Jones pitched a scoreless eighth inning, so it seems that Rondon was going to be the guy for the ninth inning no matter what in this one. He has not given up an earned run over his last 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking one over that stretch. This could still end up being more of a committee in the short term, but there is a chance that the hard-throwing, yet sometimes erratic Rondon continues to get save opportunities, and if he does well, he could take the job and run with it.
More News
-
White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Yields four in loss•
-
White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Makes White Sox debut•
-
White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Promoted to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Signs minors deal with White Sox•
-
Bruce Rondon: Non-tendered by Tigers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...