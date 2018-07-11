Rondon was seen packing his belongings and receiving pats on the back from teammates following Tuesday's 14-2 loss to the Cardinals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Those are signs that Rondon will be replaced on the 25-man roster. The White Sox have apparently seen enough of the 27-year-old right-hander, whose ERA climbed to 8.49 after he allowed three runs on three walks and a wild pitch in one-third of an inning Tuesday. Rondon has endured a miserable stretch since mid-June, giving up 19 runs, 18 hits and 15 walks in 7.2 innings spanning 12 games.