Rondon struck out all four batters faced in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Tigers.

Rondon was called up earlier Sunday after the White Sox demoted Juan Minaya to Triple-A Charlotte following Saturday's loss and was used immediately. He is a former Tiger, having pitched for Detroit over his first four MLB seasons, and primarily used a fastball-slider combination to dazzle his former mates. His 10 four-seam fastballs averaged 99.1 mph, maxing out at 100.9. Chicago's league-worst bullpen (7.11 ERA) could use some guys that get outs, so we suspect Rondon will stick around for a bit.