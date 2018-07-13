Rondon was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Rondon was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Wednesday and will join the Knights after going unclaimed on waivers. The 27-year-old 8.49 ERA and 2.16 WHIP with a 40:27 K:BB over 29.2 innings with Chicago this season.

