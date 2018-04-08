White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Promoted to big leagues
The White Sox selected Rondon's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Rondon gives the White Sox another power arm out of the bullpen, but he has yet to prove that he can harness his big fastball at the major-league level. The 27-year-old owns a 5.00 ERA and 4.1 BB/9 over 111.2 career innings in the big leagues, which will likely relegate him to lower-leverage spots initially during his time with the White Sox.
