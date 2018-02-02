White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Signs minors deal with White Sox
Rondon signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Rondon was non-tendered by the Tigers this winter after spending the past 10 years with the organization. The veteran reliever struggled in his 15.2 innings of relief last season, posting a 10.91 ERA (3.29 FIP) with a concerning 13.2 percent walk rate. He'll compete for a role in the rebuilding White Sox's bullpen this upcoming season.
More News
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Rankings debate: Early-round bats
Our experts debate rankings for some of the biggest names at the top of the draft among hi...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...