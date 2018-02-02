Rondon signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Rondon was non-tendered by the Tigers this winter after spending the past 10 years with the organization. The veteran reliever struggled in his 15.2 innings of relief last season, posting a 10.91 ERA (3.29 FIP) with a concerning 13.2 percent walk rate. He'll compete for a role in the rebuilding White Sox's bullpen this upcoming season.