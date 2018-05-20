Rondon worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Rondon pitched for the first time since May 13, when he picked up a save in a win over the Cubs. Since then, he's been bypassed twice for save chances that went to Nate Jones, as was the case Saturday. Looking at Chicago's situation, which manager Rick Renteria described as fluid last week, it looks like Jones is the primary option to close games with Rondon part of the setup crew. Joakim Soria, who began the season as the closer, is on the outs after allowing runs in four of his last five outings.