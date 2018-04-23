White Sox's Bruce Rondon: Yields four in loss
Rondon allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while recording one out -- a strikeout -- in Sunday's loss to the Astros.
Rondon had been pitching well prior to Sunday, but the rough outing inflated his ERA to 8.10. Though he figures to pitch in high-leverage situations, pitching in a bullpen that likely won't be tasked with protecting many leads will curb the 27-year-old's ability to pick up holds or anything else of much value in most formats.
