The White Sox recalled Hudson from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Hudson was claimed off waiver from the Brewers on Sunday and will join the big-league roster before making an appearance with Charlotte. The big lefty was a standout in the Milwaukee bullpen in 2024, but he has a 4.35 ERA and 13:12 K:BB over 10.1 innings in the majors and a 6.84 ERA at the Triple-A level in 2025.