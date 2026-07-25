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White Sox's Bryan Hudson: Gives up four runs, takes loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hudson (3-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Astros after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Hudson entered the game when the White Sox had a four-run lead after Davis Martin allowed one run and loaded the bases in the sixth inning. However, Hudson gave up a bases-clearing double to Christian Walker and a two-run homer to Cam Smith, and he'd allow two more baserunners before exiting the game. This outing snapped a dominant streak from Hudson, who hadn't given up runs in his previous five appearances while posting a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings since the beginning of June before this game.

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