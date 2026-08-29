Hudson allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-4 win over Minnesota.

Hudson entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead, and while he gave up two hits against the first three batters he faced, he'd ultimately close the door to earn his sixth save of the season. The southpaw has gone 3-for-4 in save chances while recording three holds and a 14:1 K:BB in 15 innings and 16 outings since the All-Star break. The fact that Hudson earned the save over Grant Taylor, who earned the win Friday after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings in relief, could lead to a potential change of ninth-inning strategy for the White Sox. Hudson's fantasy upside would certainly earn a boost if he sees more ninth-inning work and save opportunities.