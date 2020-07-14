Mitchell was added to the White Sox's 60-man roster Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell spent the majority of 2019 with Triple-A El Paso, where he sputtered to a 9.41 ERA and 2.14 WHIP with a 34:28 K:BB over 44 innings. He inked a minor-league deal with the White Sox in January, and he'll now be able to work at the team's alternate training site as part of the 60-man roster.
