White Sox's Bryan Mitchell: Signs minors deal with White Sox
Mitchell signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander spent the entire season in the minors, posting a 9.41 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 44 innings with Triple-A El Paso. Mitchell had appeared in the majors in each of the five seasons prior to 2019, so it wouldn't be surprising if he served as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
More News
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Gets bumped down•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Out of running for rotation spot•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Avoids arbitration•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Not expected to make another start•
-
Padres' Bryan Mitchell: One out short of complete game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Should we downgrade Astros hitters?
MLB brought the hammer down on the Astros for sign-stealing allegations that date back to 2017....
-
Tracker: Donaldson vacates 3B for Riley
From Josh Donaldson's decision to join the Twins to Alex Wood's reunion with the Dodgers, Scott...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.