Mitchell signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander spent the entire season in the minors, posting a 9.41 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 44 innings with Triple-A El Paso. Mitchell had appeared in the majors in each of the five seasons prior to 2019, so it wouldn't be surprising if he served as a non-roster invitee during spring training.

