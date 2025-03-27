The White Sox placed Ramos on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow strain, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.
Ramos came into spring training with elbow soreness and ultimately wasn't able to avoid the IL. He's eligible for activation next week but it's not clear how long he might be sidelined.
