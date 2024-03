The White Sox selected Shaw's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shaw re-signed with the White Sox on a minor-league pact after holding a 4.14 ERA and 40:17 K:BB in 45.2 innings last season and he'll be back on their bullpen to start 2024. The veteran reliever could even find himself in the late-inning mix as manager Pedro Grifol tries to make sense of a patchwork bullpen.