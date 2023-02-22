Shaw agreed Wednesday with the White Sox on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 35-year-old right-hander brings a wealth of experience to the table and logged an MLB-leading 81 relief appearances for Cleveland as recently as 2021, but he took a major step back in his final season with the Guardians. Over 58.1 innings in the big leagues, Shaw mustered a 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB before the Guardians removed him from the 40-man roster in the last week of the regular season. He'll need to show improved form in spring training in order to secure a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen.