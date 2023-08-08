Shaw earned a save against the Yankees on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out four batters over two scoreless innings.

Shaw entered in the top of the eighth inning with Chicago up 2-1, and he dominated by striking out the side on 13 pitches. The White Sox scored three times in the bottom of the frame, so manager Pedro Grifol elected to allow the right-hander the opportunity to close things out. Shaw did so without much trouble, allowing a leadoff double to Aaron Judge in the ninth but retiring the next three batters. It was the veteran reliever's first save of the campaign and 16th of his career, but he doesn't figure to get many more chances moving forward despite an unsettled closer situation since Liam Hendriks was lost for the season with an elbow injury and Kendall Graveman and Reynaldo Lopez were both traded at the deadline.