Shaw picked up the save in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Shaw entered the contest with a two-run lead in the ninth and needed only 11 pitches to retire the side and secure his fourth save of the season. The right-handed reliever has now converted his last two save opportunities and has struck out at least one batter in 13 of his last 15 appearances. He now carries a 1.08 ERA in September to go along with a 20:6 K:BB.