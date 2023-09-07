Shaw walked one and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Shaw has kept runs off the board in seven of his last eight outings, and five of those efforts have seen him get more than three outs. The right-hander got the ninth inning after Gregory Santos earned a hold after relieving Aaron Bummer in the eighth inning. Shaw has a 5.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB through 31.1 innings this season while adding two saves and two holds. He's not the top late-inning option, but Shaw is getting some looks late in the White Sox's disappointing season.