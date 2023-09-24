Shaw picked up the save in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Red Sox. He allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Despite surrendering two singles in the ninth inning, Shaw was able to successfully shut the door on Boston, earning his third save of the season. After 10 consecutive scoreless appearances to start September, the veteran reliever had given up an earned run in each of his previous two outings prior to Saturday. He now owns a 4.65 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 33 appearances (40.2 innings) on the campaign.