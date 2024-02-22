Shaw is a candidate to earn saves for the White Sox this season, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.

Shaw is in camp on a minor-league deal, but he pitched fairly effectively for the White Sox last season by maintaining a 4.14 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 40:17 K:BB across 45.2 innings. He also logged four saves and four holds, showing some ability to pitch in high-leverage situations. Shaw's role remains far from certain however, as Chicago's bullpen is wide open, and general manager Chris Getz specifically declined to name a closer early in spring training.