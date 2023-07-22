Shaw was designated for assignment Saturday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Shaw loses his spot with Joe Kelly ready to return from the injured list. The 35-year-old reliever allowed eight runs over 7.2 relief innings during his brief time with the White Sox.
