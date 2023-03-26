The White Sox informed Shaw on Sunday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Shaw had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league deal with Chicago in February. Given his status as a 35-year-old veteran with 753 career regular-season appearances in the majors and is coming off a respectable showing in Cactus League play (1.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP in 8.1 innings), Shaw may choose to pursue his options in free agency rather than joining the White Sox's top affiliate at Triple-A Charlotte.