Wilson was spotted warming up in the bullpen during Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wilson wasn't called upon in relief, but his presence in the bullpen nonetheless confirms that he's not expected to be in line for any starts in the near future after he had been serving as the fifth member of the White Sox rotation since Martin Perez suffered what could be a season-ending elbow injury in late April. After Wilson was lit up for seven earned runs in 5.1 innings in his latest start last Thursday in Cincinnati, the White Sox opted to replace him in the rotation with Adrian Houser, who signed a one-year deal with the club Tuesday. Houser started later that day and tossed six scoreless innings in a win over Seattle, so he should have a fair amount of security in the rotation before the White Sox would consider turning back to Wilson.