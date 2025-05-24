Wilson will start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old will be taking the place of Jonathan Cannon, who was scratched from his start due to lower-back tightness. Wilson hasn't pitched in a game since May 15, and he owns a 6.00 ERA and 1.79 WHIP through 33 innings this season.
