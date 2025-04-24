Wilson came away with the no-decision in the White Sox's 6-3 loss to the Twins on Wednesday. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings.

Wilson made his first start of the season Wednesday with Martin Perez (elbow) going on the 60-day injured list Monday. Wilson wasn't able to make it out of the third inning, tossing 55 pitches (30 strikes) before being lifted for Brandon Eisert. Wilson started the season in the bullpen, but he could be used in the rotation unless the White Sox make a move to add a starter via the minor leagues or trade. Wilson is tentatively slated to start next week at home against the Brewers.