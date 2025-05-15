Wilson (0-2) took the loss Thursday against Cincinnati, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
Wilson made his fifth consecutive appearance at the back end of an injury-depleted White Sox rotation, and he allowed his most hits and runs in an outing this season, including three solo home runs. Since stepping into the rotation, Wilson has posted a 6.86 ERA across 21 innings. He's tentatively scheduled for a start next week against the Mariners.
More News
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Lasts five innings in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Primed for another start•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Set to work behind opener•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Staying in rotation Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Goes 2.2 innings in spot start•