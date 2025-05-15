Wilson (0-2) took the loss Thursday against Cincinnati, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Wilson made his fifth consecutive appearance at the back end of an injury-depleted White Sox rotation, and he allowed his most hits and runs in an outing this season, including three solo home runs. Since stepping into the rotation, Wilson has posted a 6.86 ERA across 21 innings. He's tentatively scheduled for a start next week against the Mariners.