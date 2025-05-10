Wilson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 win over Miami after allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter in five innings.

The 27-year-old righty put himself in an early hole by walking Xavier Edwards to begin the game before allowing an RBI single to Jesus Sanchez during the following at-bat. However, Wilson was able to settle in nicely afterwards and didn't allow the Marlins to score again while he pitched five full innings for the first time since moving to Chicago's rotation. His next test is lined up to come on the road in Cincinnati against the ninth-highest scoring offense in the majors.