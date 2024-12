The White Sox signed Wilson to a one-year, $1.05 million contract Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

He can earn an additional $250,000 in incentives. Wilson elected free agency last month when he was removed from the Brewers' 40-man roster after holding a 4.04 ERA and 82:31 K:BB across 104.2 regular-season innings in 2024. The 27-year-old has been used as both a starter and reliever and will be given a chance to win a spot in Chicago's rotation.