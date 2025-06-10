White Sox's Bryse Wilson: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox designated Wilson for assignment Tuesday.
The transaction frees spots on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster for right-hander Grant Taylor, who was promoted from Double-A Birmingham. Wilson has collected an uninspiring 6.95 ERA and 27:19 K:BB over five starts and 14 relief appearances this season with the Pale Hose.
