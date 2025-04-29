Wilson is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Tyler Gilbert in Tuesday's game against the Brewers in Chicago, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert made one-inning starts as an opener this past Friday and Saturday, and he'll likely be in line for a similar workload Tuesday before turning the game over to Wilson. After Martin Perez (shoulder) landed on the injured list April 19, Wilson was called upon to make his first start of the season last Wednesday against the Twins and took a no-decision while giving up one earned run on five hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He tossed 55 pitches in the start and could push into the 60-to-75 range Tuesday in what's essentially his second turn through the White Sox rotation.