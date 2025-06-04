Wilson surrendered eight earned runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings of relief in Monday's 13-1 loss to the Tigers.

Since being called upon to make his fifth start of the season May 24 against the Rangers, Wilson has shifted back to the bullpen with Adrian Houser having taken control of the final spot in the rotation. After his most recent start, Wilson faced three batters in relief in last Wednesday's win over the Mets before he was tasked with mopping up Monday's blowout loss after starter Jonathan Cannon was tagged for five earned runs over three innings. Cannon was placed on the injured list a day later due to a back injury, but the White Sox aren't expected to immediately turn back to Wilson to fill the vacancy in the rotation. Instead, the White Sox will opt for a bullpen day in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, with lefty Jared Shuster likely to cover anywhere between 1-to-3 innings before being followed by a slew of relievers.