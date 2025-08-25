Bonemer was promoted to High-A Winston-Salem on Sunday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Bonemer will make the jump to High-A after batting .281 with 10 home runs, 58 RBI, 69 runs scored and 27 stolen bases over 96 games with Single-A Kannapolis this season. The 19-year-old was selected 43rd overall in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, and he will now have a head start with Winston-Salem ahead of the 2026 campaign.