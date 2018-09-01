Frare had his contract purchased by the White Sox on Saturday.

Frare spent the bulk of the season at Double-A Trenton with the Yankees -- where he dominated with a 0.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB over 43.2 innings -- before being acquired by the White Sox. The 25-year-old similarly allowed only one run across 12.2 innings with Triple-A Charlotte, and now will join the White Sox's bullpen for the final month of the season.

