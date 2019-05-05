Frare was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Sunday's game against the Red Sox. He allowed a run and issued a walk to the lone batter he faced.

Frare was called upon in the eighth inning with the bases loaded, but he'd hand out a free pass to the only batter he faced and Xander Bogaerts would clear the bases with a grand slam later in the frame. The 25-year-old lefty now owns a 10.13 ERA with three punchouts over 2.2 innings this season in the big leagues and will head back down to the minors following this latest roster move.