White Sox's Caleb Frare: Heads back to minors
Frare was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Sunday's game against the Red Sox. He allowed a run and issued a walk to the lone batter he faced.
Frare was called upon in the eighth inning with the bases loaded, but he'd hand out a free pass to the only batter he faced and Xander Bogaerts would clear the bases with a grand slam later in the frame. The 25-year-old lefty now owns a 10.13 ERA with three punchouts over 2.2 innings this season in the big leagues and will head back down to the minors following this latest roster move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...