Frare was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Sunday's game against the Red Sox. He allowed a run and issued a walk to the lone batter he faced.

Frare was called upon in the eighth inning with the bases loaded, but he'd hand out a free pass to the only batter he faced and Xander Bogaerts would clear the bases with a grand slam later in the frame. The 25-year-old lefty now owns a 10.13 ERA with three punchouts over 2.2 innings this season in the big leagues and will head back down to the minors following this latest roster move.

More News
Our Latest Stories