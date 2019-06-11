Frare has allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out seven through three June appearances (3.1 innings) with Triple-A Charlotte.

An undisclosed injury cost Frare the final two weeks of May, but he's now back and the K numbers since his return suggest there have been no lingering effects. Frare was not chosen to replace fellow southpaw Jace Fry (shoulder) on the big-league roster, but Frare remains on the White Sox's 40-man roster and could get the call at some point this summer if the team decides it needs another situational lefty in the bullpen.