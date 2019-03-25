Frare has been named to the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rick Renteria set the team's bullpen for Opening Day, and Frare was one of eight relievers the White Sox will carry to start the season. The 25-year-old left-hander, who made his major-league debut in 2018 as a September callup, will take up a spot in middle relief. He had a 7.88 ERA over eight spring innings.

