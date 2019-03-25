White Sox's Caleb Frare: Joins Opening Day bullpen
Frare has been named to the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Manager Rick Renteria set the team's bullpen for Opening Day, and Frare was one of eight relievers the White Sox will carry to start the season. The 25-year-old left-hander, who made his major-league debut in 2018 as a September callup, will take up a spot in middle relief. He had a 7.88 ERA over eight spring innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...